Vietnam President To Lam Rings NSE Bell During Mumbai Visit, To Meet CM Fadnavis & Guv Jishnu Dev Varma Today

Vietnam President To Lam Rings NSE Bell During Mumbai Visit, Focuses On Economic Ties |

Mumbai: Vietnam President To Lam visited Mumbai on Thursday as part of his three-day India tour, with a strong focus on economic cooperation, investment opportunities and strengthening India-Vietnam business ties.

During his visit to the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai, President To Lam participated in the traditional bell-ringing ceremony and was welcomed by Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan along with leading business representatives.

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The Vietnamese President acknowledged the strength and growth of India’s stock market during his interaction at the exchange, highlighting the increasing economic engagement between the two countries.

The Mumbai leg of the visit follows high-level discussions held in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where India and Vietnam explored avenues to deepen cooperation in defence, trade, investment and strategic sectors. Both nations also signed 13 agreements aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

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What's On Agenda Ahead?

President To Lam arrived in Mumbai earlier in the day at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport before proceeding to the NSE. Later in the afternoon, he is scheduled to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Trident Hotel. The meeting is expected to focus on industrial partnerships, trade expansion, and investment opportunities between Vietnam and Maharashtra.

President To Lam will also participate in a Business Forum at the Trident Hotel, where industry leaders from both countries are expected to discuss cooperation in sectors including manufacturing, infrastructure, technology, logistics and maritime trade. In the evening, the Vietnamese leader is slated to meet Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

President To Lam is expected to depart Mumbai later tonight, concluding the final leg of his India visit, which is being viewed as a key step toward strengthening strategic and economic relations between India and Vietnam.

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