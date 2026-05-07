Vietnam President To Lam To Visit Mumbai Today As Part Of 3-Day India Tour; What's On Agenda? |

Mumbai: Vietnam President To Lam will visit Mumbai on Thursday as part of his three-day India tour, with a packed schedule focused on economic engagement, business cooperation and meetings with Maharashtra’s top leadership.

The visit comes shortly after high-level discussions in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which both countries explored ways to strengthen ties in defence, trade, and economic cooperation. India and Vietnam also signed 13 agreements during the bilateral meetings.

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Details On President To Lam's Mumbai Visit

According to the official itinerary, President To Lam is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai at around 10:30 am at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Shortly after his arrival, he will visit the National Stock Exchange at 11:00 am, highlighting the growing focus on financial and investment cooperation between the two nations.

Later in the afternoon, the Vietnamese President will call on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Trident Hotel at 2:45 pm. The meeting is expected to discuss investment opportunities, industrial partnerships and trade relations between Vietnam and Maharashtra.

At 3:00 pm, President To Lam will participate in a Business Forum at the same venue, where industry leaders and business representatives from both countries are expected to attend. The forum is likely to focus on expanding cooperation in sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, technology, and maritime trade.

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Vietnamese President To Meet Maharashtra Governor At Lok Bhavan

In the evening, the Vietnamese President is scheduled to meet Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai at 5:30 pm. President To Lam is expected to depart Mumbai later tonight at around 8:30 pm, concluding the last leg of his visit to India.

The visit is being viewed as another step towards strengthening strategic and economic ties between India and Vietnam, particularly at a time when both countries are looking to deepen engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

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