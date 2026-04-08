Vidyavihar SUV Crash Case: Victim’s Wife Challenges Minor’s Bail, Moves Sessions Court

Bombay High Court hears widow’s plea challenging bail of accused minor’s father in Vidyavihar crash case | File Photo

Mumbai, April 8: Minal Patel, the wife of Dhrumil Patel, who died in a fatal accident in Vidyavihar in February, has moved the sessions court challenging the Juvenile Justice Board's (JJB) order granting bail to the 17-year-old accused.

On February 5, an SUV allegedly driven by the minor rammed into a scooter, critically injuring Patel and her husband. Dhrumil succumbed nine days later. The JJB granted the juvenile bail on March 7, stating offence seriousness is no ground for bail rejection.

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Plea seeks custody of minor

Patel’s plea, filed through advocate Ruben Mascarenhas, seeks the minor's detention in an observation home until the investigation is complete. The plea argues that in culpable homicide cases involving recklessness and potential evidence tampering, the victim’s rights and justice must be weighed against the 'best interest' principle for juveniles.

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