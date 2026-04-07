Mumbai Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By Dumper In Kandivali West; Driver Arrested

Tragic accident in Kandivali West leaves seven-year-old girl dead after dumper runs over her | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 7: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old girl was crushed to death after being run over by a dumper truck in Kandivali West on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The deceased has been identified as Rutika Chauhan. The police have arrested the dumper driver, Pappu Patel, 45.

Accident near school leaves child dead

According to the police, the accident occurred near Oscar Hospital, located at Charkop Naka, between 12:30 pm and 1 pm. The girl was a student of a BMC school situated behind the hospital.

She was on her way to school when, while crossing the road alone, the dumper allegedly ran over her, crushing her head, resulting in her death on the spot. She came under the rear wheel of the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses describe shocking scene

Eyewitnesses said the impact was severe and devastating, leaving bystanders in shock and disbelief.

Local residents rushed to the spot and alerted the police. The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Later, the body was sent to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West for post-mortem.

Public outrage and traffic disruption

The incident triggered outrage among local residents. Within minutes, a large number of people gathered at the accident site, blocking the road and demanding strict action against those responsible. The protest led to traffic disruptions, with commuters caught in long queues.

Social media reaction and police response

The incident also sparked a strong reaction on social media. A user on X described the incident as heartbreaking and called for urgent intervention, highlighting the need for traffic signals and stricter regulation. Another post urged authorities to take immediate action against the dumper owner and ensure justice for the young victim.

Responding to the situation, Mumbai Police stated that the Kandivali Traffic Division had been informed and efforts were underway to normalise the situation at the earliest. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to control the crowd and pacify protesters.

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Case registered, driver arrested

The Charkop police have registered a case against the dumper driver under Sections 106(2) (causing death by negligence) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been arrested.

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