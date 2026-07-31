Vidyavihar SUV Crash Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Sets Aside Juvenile Justice Board Bail Order For Minor Accused

Mumbai Sessions Court has overturned the JJB's bail order for the minor accused in the fatal Vidyavihar SUV crash | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: The sessions court on Friday set aside the order passed by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granting bail to the minor accused involved in the fatal accident that took place in Vidyavihar in February this year.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by Menal Patel, wife of the deceased, challenging the bail granted to the minor. Allowing her appeal, the court directed the Board to "secure the presence of the Child in Conflict with Law (minor accused) and pass the appropriate order sending him to the Child Reformative Centre, imposing the terms and conditions which are necessary to be imposed for the welfare of the Child in Conflict with Law and in the interest of justice."

Appeal Against Bail

On the night of February 5, a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old minor, rammed into a scooter, leaving Dhrumil Patel and his wife, Menal, critically injured. Dhrumil succumbed to his injuries nine days later, while Menal remained in critical condition for several days. The case was registered at Tilak Nagar Police Station.

The minor was granted bail on March 7 by the JJB, which observed that "the seriousness of the offence is not the ground under the Juvenile Justice Act to reject the bail application."

Menal had challenged the Board's order through advocate Ruben Mascarenhas, seeking cancellation of the minor's bail and requesting that he be kept in an observation home until the investigation is complete.

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Plea Alleges Destruction Of Evidence

In the plea, it was claimed that the Board did not consider the behaviour and conduct of the accused prior to the accident, which were allegedly visible in videos uploaded to his social media accounts.

It was further alleged that soon after the accident, the minor deleted all the videos, amounting to the destruction of evidence.

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