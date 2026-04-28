Vidyavihar SUV Crash Case: Bombay HC Issues Notice On Widow’s Plea To Cancel Bail

Bombay High Court hears widow’s challenge to bail granted in Vidyavihar fatal crash case | File Photo

Mumbai, April 28: The Bombay High Court has issued notice to the State while hearing a plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to the father of a 17-year-old accused in a fatal road accident in Vidyavihar.

Widow challenges bail order

The petition has been filed by Menal Dhrumil Patel, whose 33-year-old husband died following the crash. The court directed issuance of notice to the respondents, making it returnable on June 15, 2026.

Patel has challenged a March 4 order of the Sessions Court granting bail to the car owner, contending that the court ignored “overwhelming material” suggesting his knowledge of and role in allowing the minor to drive without a licence.

Details of accident

According to the plea, the incident occurred around 11.15 pm on February 5 near Somaiya College, when the minor allegedly rammed a scooter carrying Patel and her husband. Both sustained critical injuries, and Dhrumil Patel succumbed on February 15. Police subsequently invoked charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder along with offences under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Father arrested by police

The accused father was arrested on February 10 by Tilak Nagar Police under provisions holding guardians liable for offences committed by minors. While a Vikhroli magistrate rejected his bail plea on February 23 citing prima facie evidence, the Sessions Court later granted bail, observing insufficient material to establish his knowledge.

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Plea cites key evidence

The plea argues that the Sessions Court misread key evidence, including a watchman’s statement allegedly indicating tacit approval for access to the car keys. It also refers to deleted social media posts purportedly showing the minor driving and performing stunts.

Further, the petitioner has alleged an attempt to influence witnesses through an offer of Rs 40 lakh, and termed the bail conditions inadequate, warning of possible interference with the ongoing investigation.

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