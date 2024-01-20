 Vidyavihar Bridge Project: Consultant Seeks ₹2 Crore More From BMC
Planned at a cost of Rs178 crore, the bridge will connect the Ramchandra Chemburkar Road to Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Vidyavihar rail over bridge | FPJ

Citing work delays and increase in girder weight by 600 metric tonne (MT) relating to the Vidyavihar rail over bridge project, the consultant has asked the BMC to pay approx ₹2 crore more apart from agreed charges. Earlier, it was decided to pay ₹2.1 crore to M/S Rights Ltd. With the additional demand, the fees have now gone up to ₹4.63 crore.

Planned at a cost of ₹178 crore, the bridge will connect the Ramchandra Chemburkar Road to Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg. Few months ago, the BMC's bridges department launched the bridge's second girder. The BMC appointed the said firm as the project consultant from December 09, 2020 to December 08,2021.

However, the works were hit by unforeseen circumstances, including Covid outbreak. Also, the BMC struggled to get various permission from railways while the blueprint was also revised later. Consequently, the consultant got extensions twice. Besides, the girder weight increased from 1,500 MT to 2,100 MT. As per the contract, the BMC has to pay fees for 21 months and 23 days and supervision charges to the firm.

