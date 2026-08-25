 Video: Women Block Bulldozer During Demolition Drive In Dombivli; Scuffle Breaks Out Amid Land Dispute
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Video: Women Block Bulldozer During Demolition Drive In Dombivli; Scuffle Breaks Out Amid Land Dispute

A woman reportedly grabbed a bulldozer's arm while trying to stop demolition of structures on disputed land in Dombivli, Maharashtra. Several local women gathered before the vehicle after a builder allegedly brought bulldozers to vacate the property. The confrontation later escalated into a physical fight between those opposing the demolition and people accompanying the bulldozer.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
Video: Women Block Bulldozer During Demolition Drive In Dombivli; Scuffle Breaks Out Amid Land Dispute
Dombivli Land Dispute: Women Confront Bulldozer During Demolition Drive, Physical Fight Breaks Out |

A demolition drive in Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district turned violent after a group of local residents, including women, confronted the bulldozer which was brought in for the demolition of a structure.

According to an NDTV report, a dispute over land ownership turned violent after the builder brought in bulldozers to the property site to vacate the land. However, local residents, after noticing the actions, quickly resisted the move and gathered at the site in protest against the demolition drive.

Women confront bulldozer

The report further states that several women were standing in front of the bulldozer in an attempt to stop it from wrecking the structures, while among them, one of the women suddenly grabbed the arm of the vehicle, refusing to let it go, as other women present there tried to convince her to let go of the vehicle’s arm and move aside.

However, soon the situation turned into a battleground as women from both sides entered into a physical fight. The scuffle was between the people who came along with the bulldozer and the ones who were resisting the demolition of the property.

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Both sides approach police

After the situation intensified involving the land dispute, both sides then approached the local police station in the region. Following the complaint, the police have taken the matter into consideration and have launched an investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited.

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