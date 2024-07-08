Video: Woman Miraculously Survives After Train Passes Over Her At Navi Mumbai's Belapur Station

X

In a terrifying incident that sent chills down the spines of Mumbaikars who commute daily by local trains, a 50-year-old woman miraculously survived after she fell on the track at Belapur station in Navi Mumbai and a train passed over her on Monday.

In the purported video of the incident that soon went viral on social media, the train can be seen reversing to reveal the woman underneath, who then jolts up and sits upright as men in uniforms dash towards her to provide assistance. According to reports, the woman lost both her legs but survived.

Watch the video:

NAVI MUMBAI | मुंबईत मध्यरात्रीपासून मुसळधार पाऊस पडतोय. या पावसामुळे रेल्वे स्थानकात प्रवाशांची मोठी गर्दी जमली आहे. या गर्दी दरम्यान एक महिला रुळावर कोसळल्याची घटना घडली आहे. या घटनेत महिला फक्त रुळावरच पडली नाही, तर तिच्या अंगावरून ट्रेन देखील गेली आहे. या अपघातात सुदैवाने… pic.twitter.com/uwErvJVMyD — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) July 8, 2024

As per reports, the incident took place at 10 am at Belapur station when the woman was waiting for her train to Thane. On Monday, trains were running late due to waterlogged tracks across the city. It was during this time that the woman slipped onto the tracks due to the crowded platform and suffered severe leg injuries as the train passed over her.

"A Panvel-Thane train on platform number three of Belapur station was reversed to save the life of the woman, and she was later rushed to nearby MGM Hospital," said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, in a statement to the media. Railway police officers quickly moved her to the hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its suburban areas experienced heavy rain on Monday morning, disrupting train services. Local trains were briefly paused as tracks became submerged. Harbour Line services were temporarily suspended between Wadala and Mankhurd stations due to flooding on the tracks.