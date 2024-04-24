Video: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Faints While Giving Speech During Lok Sabha Poll Rally In Maharashtra’s Yavatmal

X

Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari fainted on stage while addressing an election rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Wednesday.

The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, an unconscious Gadkari can be seen being taken off the stage by members of As per reports, Gadkari is currently being treated by doctors and his condition is said to be stable.the BJP present around the Union Minister.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, Gadkari is currently being treated by doctors and his condition is said to be stable.

Soon after the incident, the Union Minister himself took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to give an update on his health. Gadkari said that he felt unconscious during the election rally due to heatwave conditions in the area.

"I felt uncomfortable due to the heat during the rally in Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely healthy and I am leaving for Varud to attend A meeting. Thank you for your love and good wishes," Gadkari tweeted.

पुसद, महाराष्ट्र में रैली के दौरान गर्मी की वजह से असहज महसूस किया। लेकिन अब पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हूँ और अगली सभा में सम्मिलित होने के लिए वरूड के लिए निकल रहा हूँ। आपके स्नेह और शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद। — Nitin Gadkari (मोदी का परिवार) (@nitin_gadkari) April 24, 2024

Contested the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections as the BJP's Nagpur candidate, Gadkari, was campaigning for Rajashree Patil who is the ruling Mahayuti alliance's pick for the Yavatmal-Washim seat.