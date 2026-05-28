VIDEO: Tension In Maharashtra’s Dapoli After Clash Between 2 Groups In Harnai; 9 Detained, Heavy Police Deployment In Area |

Ratnagiri: Tension gripped parts of Dapoli taluka in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district on Wednesday night after a violent clash broke out between two groups near Goa Fort in Harnai village. Police have detained nine youths in connection with the incident, while heavy security has been deployed to prevent any further escalation.

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According to preliminary information, the dispute reportedly began after a Hindu youth objected to a group of youngsters allegedly consuming alcohol and smoking near the historic fort area in Harnai. Locals claimed that the confrontation later intensified, leading to a retaliatory attack the following day.

2 Youths Brutally Assaulted By Mob

Two youths identified as Chinmay Gurav and Raghuveer were allegedly surrounded and brutally assaulted by a mob of around 40 to 50 people on Wednesday evening. The attack left both seriously injured. One of the victims reportedly suffered a fractured hand, while the other sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, as reported by ESakal.

As news of the incident spread, anger erupted among local residents in Dapoli. Late Wednesday night, large numbers of citizens gathered at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk in Dapoli town demanding immediate arrests and strict action against those involved in the assault. Protesters also staged a brief road blockade, disrupting traffic movement in parts of the town for some time.

Cops Rush To Spot, 9 Held So Far

Police personnel rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control. Officials confirmed that additional police force has been deployed in both Harnai and Dapoli areas as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. Authorities said nine youths have so far been detained for questioning in connection with the clash. Police were also in the process of registering a formal FIR late into the night.

The administration has appealed to citizens not to spread rumours or inflammatory content on social media and urged people to maintain peace in the sensitive coastal region. The incident has created a tense atmosphere in Harnai and nearby areas, with police continuing to monitor the situation closely.

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