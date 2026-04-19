Two Rival Groups Clash In Nalasopara East Over Minor Dispute, Police Detain Several, Tense Calm Prevails

A shocking incident of violence unfolded near the Shivshakti Hotel area in Nalasopara East, where two rival groups engaged in a fierce physical confrontation. | AI

Nalasopara: A shocking incident of violence unfolded near the Shivshakti Hotel area in Nalasopara East, where two rival groups engaged in a fierce physical confrontation.

Verbal spat escalates into full-blown riot, panic in locality

According to reports, the conflict began as a verbal spat over a minor dispute. However, the situation quickly escalated into a full-blown riot as youths from both sides attacked each other, creating chaos and panic in the locality. Shivshakti Hotel and Galnagar area, Nalasopara East.

A minor argument that spiraled out of control. Bystanders captured the brutal brawl on their mobile phones, and the footage is now circulating rapidly across social media platforms.

Achole Beat police rush to scene, restore order

Upon receiving word of the unrest, the Achole Beat Police rushed to the scene to intervene. While the situation initially seemed beyond control, the authorities managed to disperse the crowds and restore order.

The police have detained several individuals involved in the clash. An investigation is currently underway to identify the primary instigators.

A sense of tense calm prevails in the Galnagar area. To prevent any further flare-ups, additional police personnel have been deployed across the neighborhood. Local authorities have urged citizens to maintain peace and refrain from spreading unverified videos that could further incite tension.

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