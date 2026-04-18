Man Kidnapped, Robbed Of ₹32.5 Lakh In Broad Daylight Near Sion Koliwada, Four Accused On The Run

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and robbed of Rs32.5 lakh in cash by four unidentified individuals in broad daylight near Sion Koliwada. | FPJ photo

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and robbed of Rs32.5 lakh in cash by four unidentified individuals in broad daylight near Sion Koliwada. The Antop Hill police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Victim Shravan Rawal works for Santacruz-based firm

The victim, Shravan Laxman Rawal, a resident of Virar (West), works in handling financial transactions for Gita Apex Marketing Pvt. Ltd., a firm based in Santacruz and owned by Yash Gangwani, 47, and Hunny Gangwani, 45. The company’s operations are overseen by Ram Gangwani, 70, who resides in Punjabi Camp, Sion Koliwada.

According to the FIR, Rawal was assigned to collect and deliver cash for business purposes following instructions shared on a WhatsApp group by the company’s manager, Dilip Bhatia. As per the instructions, Rawal collected Rs82.5 lakh in cash from a textile shop in Santacruz. He first delivered Rs50 lakh to the residence of businessman Ram Gangwani in Punjabi Camp, Sion Koliwada.

Rs 50 lakh delivered, remaining Rs 32.5 lakh targeted

The remaining Rs32.5 lakh was meant to be delivered to a textile trader in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). At around 3:30 pm, while attempting to book a Rapido taxi outside the Gangwani residence, Rawal was intercepted by two men. Moments later, a grey Scorpio SUV arrived, carrying two more individuals. The four accused allegedly forced Rawal into the vehicle.

Read Also CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Timely Land Allocation For EduCity And MediCity Near Navi Mumbai...

Inside the car, the accused interrogated him, checked his mobile phone, and verified his Aadhaar and PAN cards. They demanded details about the contents of his bag and instructed him to place it on the back seat. When Rawal refused to share his employer’s contact number, the accused snatched his phone.

The suspects then fled with the bag containing Rs32.5 lakh in cash, after dropping Rawal near a bridge in the Ghatkopar area. Shaken by the ordeal, Rawal took an auto-rickshaw to his office and informed his manager Bhatia about the incident. He later approached Antop Hill police station and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and are conducting further investigations to trace the accused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/