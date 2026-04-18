CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Timely Land Allocation For EduCity And MediCity Near Navi Mumbai International Airport

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Pic

Mumbai: Through EduCity and MediCity, students in Maharashtra will gain access to world-class higher education opportunities from globally reputed universities. As several leading international universities have expressed interest in establishing their campuses here, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the concerned departments and agencies to ensure timely availability of land for the project.

Review meeting held at Sahyadri State Guest House

A review meeting regarding EduCity and MediCity was held at Sahyadri State Guest House. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department Venu Gopal Reddy, CIDCO Managing Director Vijay Singhal, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Lokesh Chandra, and Principal Secretary Dr. Shrikar Pardeshi.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that EduCity and MediCity will provide students in Maharashtra access to higher education opportunities from globally renowned universities. Given the interest shown by many top international institutions, he instructed the concerned departments and agencies to take immediate steps to facilitate the establishment of their campuses.

Project blueprint prepared

EduCity and MediCity will be developed near the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The process has already begun, and land acquisition for the project is underway, according to CIDCO. A master plan for MediCity has also been prepared.

Boost to startups and research

Leading global universities are setting up campuses in India, including Maharashtra. This will open up high-quality higher education opportunities across various fields. It is also expected to increase the number of startups and give a significant boost to research and innovation across sectors.

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