VIDEO: TC Blocks AC Local Train Door To Fine Passenger At Ghatkopar, Railways Respond

A post on social media has sparked a debate over the conduct of a ticket checker (TC) who allegedly obstructed the doors of an AC local train while issuing a challan to a ticketless passenger at Mumbai's Ghatkopar station.

X user Varun Singh shared a seven-second video showing the TC issuing a challan to a passenger while standing at the doorway of the AC local. According to Singh, the official repeatedly stopped the doors from closing while conducting the ticket check, delaying the train's departure.

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While acknowledging that action against a ticketless passenger was justified, Singh questioned the decision to obstruct the train doors. He also tagged the official account of the Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway, seeking clarification.

Responding to the post, the official account of the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway, said an inquiry had been conducted into the incident.

"During enquiry, it was revealed that the door was obstructed for a few seconds in the course of handing over the receipt to the passenger," the response stated. It added that the checking was carried out following complaints about unauthorised passengers travelling on AC local trains.

Several users criticised the TC's conduct. One user said obstructing the doors could delay hundreds or thousands of passengers and argued that it amounted to misuse of authority.

Another user remarked that catching ticketless passengers appeared to be the priority, while other concerns remained secondary.