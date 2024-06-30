VIDEO: Speeding BMW Crashes In Mumbai's Coastal Road Tunnel; No Casualties Reported | X

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, an accident occurred inside Mumbai's newly inaugurated Coastal Road tunnel on Sunday morning. The incident occurred as a speeding BMW driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the wall of the tunnel at around 11 AM.

There are reports that no casualties occurred in the accident. However, the car suffered damages and traffic snarled in the area due to the accident. Other commuters had difficulty traveling through the tunnel after the accident occurred.

A video of the car which suffered damage in the accident has circulated on social media, and it can be seen in the video that the car is a silver-colored BMW 3 Series vehicle. The car is seen damaged on the left side of the front light, and the airbags are also seen deployed, which indicates that the impact was powerful enough to trigger the airbags.

The police team reached the spot, took control of the situation, and managed traffic after the accident. Traffic was not heavy as it was a Sunday, and the police team was able to manage it smoothly.

There are no reports of any major injuries in connection with the matter. However, the police team has started an investigation into the accident. The owner of the BMW car has also not been identified yet. This is the second major accident that has come to light from the tunnel since its inauguration. In April, another incident occurred when a speeding car collided with the corner wall near Cross Passage-05 inside the tunnel.

Another car also rammed into the car that collided with the side wall. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, and no major injuries were reported. The police investigation revealed that the car was driven by a young driver with a learner's license with his father in the passenger seat. The police towed the damaged vehicle and imposed a fine of Rs 1,500.