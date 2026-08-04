Video Shows Worms In Pizza Served At Mapro Garden In Lonavala; Food Safety Concerns Raised |

In a viral video circulating on social media, worms were allegedly seen in a pizza served at Mapro Garden in Lonavala, sparking outrage among tourists and locals and raising serious food safety concerns.

The shared video appears to show worms coming out of the served pizza. The purported footage also shows customers alleging that the pizza contained worms and raising concerns over food safety.

FDA launches inquiry

Upon learning about the viral video, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) promptly initiated an investigation to establish the facts.

However, it is important to note that the claims made in the viral video have not been officially confirmed by the Mapro Garden management or the authorities.

The truth of the matter will only be known after the completion of the official inquiry.

Statewide food safety drive

Moreover, alleged negligence in food safety and lapses in maintaining hygiene at food outlets have prompted the FDA to conduct raids at several well-known food establishments and institutions across Mumbai.

In recent raids, the FDA conducted surprise inspections at food establishments including K. Rustom, Parsi Dairy, Noor Mohammadi, Poornima Restaurant and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters canteen. Following severe lapses in maintaining hygiene, the FDA directed some outlets to cease operations, while the licences of several food establishments were suspended.

Meanwhile, the raids are being carried out under the leadership of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. During the inspections, officials found several food safety-related violations, including fly infestation, poor sanitation, raw materials stored directly on the floor, the absence of a protected raw milk reception dock, inadequate pest-proofing, the lack of an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), and incomplete medical records of food handlers. Furthermore, sanitation records for transport vehicles were found to be missing, and several products lacked mandatory food labels such as "Best Before", "Use By", and "Date of Expiry".

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