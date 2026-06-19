Video Shows Crowds Standing Atop Tankers For Planespotting Near Mumbai Airport; Authorities Respond

Mumbai: A video showing several people standing atop small tankers to watch aircraft take off and land near Mumbai airport has gone viral on social media, raising safety concerns and prompting calls for official intervention.

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The clip was shared on X by user Mizan Shaikh on Thursday. According to the post, the video was apparently recorded on Magan Nathuram Road in Kurla, between Bail Bazaar and Jari Mari, a stretch located close to the airport where aviation enthusiasts often gather to observe aircraft movements.

Sharing the footage, Shaikh warned that climbing onto tankers near the runway area posed a serious safety risk and urged Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and the Mumbai Police to take immediate action.

“Runway ke paas tanker par chadh kar plane dekhna = Hadsay ko dawat! @CSMIA_Official @MumbaiPolice roz ka scene hai. Turant action lo. Public safety > Planespotting,” he wrote.

The video appears to show multiple individuals perched on top of parked tankers to gain a better view of arriving and departing flights. The authenticity of the footage and the exact circumstances under which it was recorded could not be independently verified.

Responding to the post, Mumbai Airport said, “Dear Mr Shaikh, thank you for reaching out to us. We acknowledge your feedback and regret any inconvenience caused. The matter has been shared with the relevant team for review and necessary action. We value your inputs and remain focused on improving passenger experience.”