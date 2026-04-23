VIDEO: Shivshahi Bus Catches Fire On SATIS Flyover Outside Thane Railway Station; Major Mishap Averted |

Thane: A major fire broke out in a moving Shivshahi bus on the SATIS (Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme) Flyover near Thane Railway Station on Thursday afternoon, triggering panic on the busy stretch. The incident, captured in a viral video, showed the bus engulfed in flames with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

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According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have been caused by overheating due to intense summer heat. The blaze spread rapidly, consuming a large portion of the bus while it was in motion. However, in a narrow escape, all passengers and the driver managed to safely alight before the fire intensified. No injuries were reported.

The Satis flyover, a crucial transit point witnessing heavy passenger movement throughout the day, saw a temporary disruption following the incident as authorities moved in to control the situation.

Another Fire Reported Near Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road

Meanwhile, in a separate fire incident in Mumbai, at least 10 to 12 four-wheelers were gutted in a blaze on the Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road near Bainganwadi signal in Govandi earlier in the day. A viral video of the incident showed multiple vehicles engulfed in the blaze.

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The fire, reported at around 11:45 am, sent plumes of smoke across the busy roadway. Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with police and 108 ambulance services, were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control by 12:22 pm, with cooling operations continuing until it was fully contained by 1:35 pm.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in either incident. While the cause of the Govandi fire is yet to be determined, both cases are likely to be investigated further.

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