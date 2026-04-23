VIDEO: Shivshahi Bus Catches Fire Near Thane Railway Station; Passengers Safe, Major Mishap Averted

Shivshahi bus fire near Thane station brought under control, no injuries reported | FPJ

Thane, April 23: A major fire broke out on a Shivshahi bus near the busy SATIS bridge area adjacent to Thane Railway Station on Thursday afternoon. Despite the intensity of the blaze, prompt action by the bus crew ensured that all 14 passengers onboard were evacuated without injury.

Fire breaks out near SATIS bridge

The incident occurred at approximately 1:28 pm while the private bus was en route from Swargate to Vasai. According to the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the fire was detected near the Dr Narayan Vishnu alias Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Foot Over Bridge in Thane (West).

Crew acts swiftly to prevent casualties

The driver, identified as Santosh Kisan Gawli, and the conductor, Milind Sonawane, acted immediately upon noticing smoke. They facilitated a rapid disembarkation of all commuters, preventing any casualties or injuries. The fire triggered brief chaos in the high-traffic area as commuters rushed to safety, fearing the flames might spread.

Emergency response and firefighting efforts

Emergency response teams, including the Fire Brigade, Thane City Police, and the Disaster Management Cell, arrived on the scene shortly after the alert.

Firefighters deployed a fire tender, a rescue vehicle, and a water tanker to combat the blaze. The fire was successfully brought under control and completely extinguished by 2:30 pm.

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Investigation underway

In a notable moment amidst the recovery, one woman passenger managed to retrieve her gold ornaments from a partially damaged bag inside the vehicle.

Local corporator Sanjay Waghule and Disaster Management Officer Y. M. Tadvi supervised the operations. While the vehicle sustained significant damage, authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

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