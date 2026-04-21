Thane Fire Brigade To Go 'Smart' With ₹1.52 Crore Wireless Communication System Upgrade

TMC plans ₹1.52 crore upgrade to modernise Thane fire brigade communication system | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, April 26: In a major move to modernise emergency response infrastructure, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has proposed a comprehensive overhaul of the city’s ageing fire brigade communication system.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 1.52 crore, aims to replace a decade-old system that has struggled to keep pace with Thane’s rapid urbanisation and high-rise expansion.

Addressing communication dead zones

The current "Analog Radio Trunking System" was implemented in 2013. However, after nearly 13 years of service, the technology has become obsolete.

Spare parts are no longer available, and the increasing density of skyscrapers in Thane has led to frequent signal interference and communication gaps during critical firefighting operations.

Prior to the 2013 system, the brigade relied on a basic wireless setup dating back to 1984. This latest upgrade represents a necessary shift toward high-tech, reliable connectivity.

Project breakdown

The TMC Commissioner approved the expenditure on March 30, 2026. Following an e-tendering process that saw three competitive bids, the project is now set for final approval by the General Body, as the Standing Committee is currently not in place.

The procurement includes a total of 143 new wireless radio sets:

Equipment Type Quantity

Portable Sets (Handheld) 55

Mobile Sets (Vehicle-mounted) 71

Fixed Sets (Base stations) 17

Enhanced safety for citizens

Officials state that this modernisation will significantly boost the brigade's capacity to respond to emergencies. By ensuring seamless communication between ground teams and command centres even within the shadows of tall buildings, the new system is expected to reduce response times and improve the overall safety of Thane’s residents.

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"The transition to this advanced technology is essential. It ensures our firefighters remain connected in high-pressure situations, ultimately saving lives and property."

The proposal is expected to be cleared in the upcoming general meeting, paving the way for immediate implementation.

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