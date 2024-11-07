Video: Services Of 150-Year-Old Neral-Matheran Toy Train Resume After Monsoon Break

Neral-Matheran Toy Train Resumes | ANI

Mumbai: After a break during the monsoon season, the Central Railway has resumed the services of the iconic toy train connecting Neral to Matheran. The tourists heading to the famous hill station are elated, especially children who await to board the 150-year-old mini train.

The train takes 2 hours and 30 minutes to reach Matheran from Neral crossing the lush green trees, mountains and valleys. The slow journey amid the scenic beauty is the highlight of the toy train.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Matheran-Neral mini toy train resumed on 6th November, after a short break (06/11)



The train service was stopped on June 8 because of the monsoon season. pic.twitter.com/2IyvkDIkVM — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2024

The services were resumed from November 6 and the Central Railway has released the video of one of the first Neral-Matheran toy train journeys after resuming services. The train covers a distance of 20 kilometres. The services will now operate twice daily in both directions. The Matheran-Aman Lodge shuttle service, which runs during the monsoon, will also be operational with multiple daily services, including additional services on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays).

#WATCH | Swapnil Nila, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CRPO), Central Railways says, " This particular train covers a very short distance of 20 kilometres. It has 236 sharp curvature over which passengers can enjoy the ride also, it is primarily a narrow gauge train, it has a… pic.twitter.com/DYm1rCCjP3 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2024

The down trains from Neral to Matheran will depart at 8.50 am and 10.25 am, reaching Matheran at 11.30 am and 1.05 pm, respectively. The return trains from Matheran to Neral are scheduled at 2.45 pm and 4 pm, arriving in Neral by 5.30 pm and 6.40 pm. Each train will consist of six coaches, including three second-class coaches, one first-class coach, and two second-class-cum-luggage vans.

Tickets for the Neral-Matheran train can be purchased from the ticket counters at Neral and Aman Lodge, with the counter at Neral opening 45 minutes before departure. The ticket prices for the Neral-Matheran route are Rs 340 for first class and Rs 95 for second class. For the Aman Lodge-Matheran shuttle, the ticket costs are Rs 55 for second class and Rs 95 for first class.

All shuttle services (Aman Lodge - Matheran - Aman Lodge) will run with three 2nd class, one 1st class coach and two 2nd class cum luggage vans.