Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday (April 12) travelled in a local train during his Palghar visit.

Thackeray was accompanied by Sanjay Raut.

Video of Thackeray travelling in the train took the fellow passengers and people by surprise.

Thackeray is busy campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections ahead of phase 1 of voting.