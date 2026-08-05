VIDEO: Security Guard Catches Alleged Mobile Phone Thief Red-Handed On Mumbai's Marine Drive, Ties Him To Chair Until Police Arrive |

Mumbai: A dramatic incident took place at Mumbai's Marine Drive in the wee hours of Tuesday after a security guard allegedly caught a mobile phone thief red-handed while he was stealing phones from security personnel deployed at residential buildings in the area. The accused was overpowered, tied to a chair with a rope and handed over to the police.

CCTV Captures Dramatic Chase To Nab Thief

According to the timestamp on the viral CCTV footage, the incident took place at around 2:38 am. As per the information in the posts sharing the viral video, the accused had allegedly stolen four to five mobile phones belonging to security guards posted at different residential buildings in the Marine Drive area. During one such theft, a vigilant security guard noticed the man committing the crime and immediately chased and caught him.

Police Arrive At Spot, Take Suspect In Custody

After apprehending the suspect, the guards tied him to a chair using a rope to prevent him from escaping and informed the police. A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the accused restrained to the chair before police personnel arrive at the spot after about 20 minutes and take him into custody.

Police reached the location shortly after receiving the information and detained the accused. An investigation has been launched to ascertain his involvement in the alleged thefts and whether he is linked to any other similar incidents reported in the area. There are no reports confirming the exact location where the theft took place. An official statement from the Mumbai Police is awaited on the matter.

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