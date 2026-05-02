LIVE Mobile Chor Caught On Cam: Thief Seen Stealing Cellphone From Sleeping Man's Pocket At Mumbai's Naigaon Railway Station |

Mumbai: A viral video from Naigaon railway station near Mumbai has raised fresh concerns over theft and passenger safety on the suburban rail network, after a thief was caught on camera stealing a mobile phone from a sleeping commuter in broad daylight.

Viral Video Shows Phone Theft In Broad Daylight

The footage shows a man asleep on a bench while a youth watches nearby. After watching him for a few moments, the accused approaches, flips the sleeping man slightly to the other side and calmly removes a mobile phone from his pocket. The victim remains unaware throughout the incident, while the thief walks away without hesitation. The entire act was recorded by a bystander from another platform.

The incident has triggered concerns about security arrangements at suburban railway stations, especially during daytime when such crimes are less expected. There is no official confirmation yet on whether the accused has been identified or arrested.

Thane Railway Police Arrest 41-Year-Old Suspect From Bihar Over ₹1.64 Lakh Abandoned Cannabis Haul

In a separate development, the Thane Railway Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a narcotics seizure at Thane Railway Station earlier this month. On April 13, officials recovered an abandoned sack containing 8.24 kg of cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 1.64 lakh, from the station premises. A case was registered immediately, and investigations were launched using CCTV footage and technical analysis.

The accused, identified as Vijay Domon Paswan (41), was traced to Bihar. Acting on intelligence inputs, a police team reached the Aurangabad district and, with assistance from local authorities in Daudnagar, arrested him on April 21.

During interrogation, Paswan reportedly confessed that he had travelled to Thane by train with an accomplice carrying the narcotics. However, upon noticing a heightened police presence at the station, he abandoned the bag and fled.

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