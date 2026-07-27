VIDEO: Pickup Truck Seen Swerving Across Malshej Ghat; Reckless Driver Caught, Handed Over To Cops By Motorists After Dangerous Chase |

Mumbai: A shocking dashcam video showing a pickup truck being driven recklessly along the winding roads of Maharashtra's Malshej Ghat has gone viral on social media, with the driver allegedly endangering multiple motorists before being stopped and handed over to police. The incident reportedly took place on July 24, according to the timestamp visible in the viral footage.

A pickup truck swerving across lanes on Malshej Ghat. Off the road into a puddle, narrowly missing a biker. Then straight into oncoming traffic.



Witnesses assumed drunk driving. When they finally forced the truck to stop, the driver was still holding his phone to his ear.… pic.twitter.com/rxqF3TI8Rz — Rajneeti Tadka 🌶️ 🔥 (@RajneetiTadka) July 26, 2026

Viral Video Captures Reckless Driving

The video, recorded from a car travelling behind the pickup truck, shows the vehicle swerving dangerously across lanes on the narrow road. At one point, the truck veers off the road into a large puddle before abruptly returning to the road, narrowly missing a motorcyclist. The biker was almost knocked off the road.

As the footage progresses, the pickup continues its erratic movement, repeatedly crossing onto the wrong side of the road and overtaking vehicles on blind curves, posing a serious threat to oncoming traffic. The dashcam also captures several close calls as approaching vehicles are forced to slow down or move aside to avoid a head-on collision.

Reckless Driver Caught After Chase

After a prolonged chase, the pickup truck was eventually intercepted by two to three vehicles that blocked its path. Motorists then confronted the driver and attempted to pull him out of the vehicle.

The viral video shows some bystanders slapping the driver while he remains seated inside the truck, apparently speaking on his mobile phone. Witnesses also confiscated the vehicle's keys to prevent him from driving away again.

A police SUV can be seen arriving at the spot shortly afterwards, following which officers took charge of the situation. According to a report by ABP Majha, the accused driver was taken into police custody.

Several eyewitnesses suspected the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol because of the manner in which the vehicle was being driven. However, police are yet to officially confirm whether intoxication was a factor in the incident.

No Injuries Reported

The dramatic visuals have sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many users praising the motorists who pursued and stopped the pickup before a serious tragedy could occur. Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the truck repeatedly endangering other road users, including a biker who narrowly escaped being knocked off the road.

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