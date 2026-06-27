Delhi Road Rage Video: Woman Driving Skoda Abuses, Assaults Cab Driver After Minor Collision - VIDEO

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New Delhi: A heated road rage exchange between a woman driving a Skoda Rapid car bearing a Haryana number plate and a cab driver erupted in the middle of Palam Road near Dwarka Sector-1, Delhi, with the high-volume drama captured on camera.

According to the taxi driver, the altercation started when the Skoda car allegedly collided with his vehicle.

This led to a chaotic scene as the woman and another occupant from the car reportedly created a major ruckus on the busy road.

The cab driver has alleged that he was verbally abused and physically assaulted during the confrontation. The clip of the incident has surfaced and going viral on social media.

New Delhi - A heated road rage confrontation between a woman driving a Skoda car and a cab driver erupted in the middle of Palam Road near Dwarka Sector-1, Delhi, with the dramatic exchange captured on video. According to the taxi driver, the incident began when the Skoda car… pic.twitter.com/3VfcCALnHp — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 27, 2026

The viral clip shows the heated exchange, with the woman pushing the cab driver, before a cop can be seen intervening and separating the two angry parties as onlookers can be seen watching the ruckus.

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Police have taken cognisance of the incident and are probing the matter. Officials are examining the viral video and other available evidence to ascertain the sequence of events. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, according to News 18.