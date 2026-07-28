VIDEO: Passenger Allegedly Pulls Steering Wheel Of Moving ST Bus In Maharashtra's Latur, Crashing It Into School Buses; 5 Injured

Passenger Allegedly Pulls Steering Wheel Of Moving ST Bus In Maharashtra's Latur, Crashing It Into School Buses; 5 Injured |

In a major road accident in Maharashtra’s Latur, a male passenger allegedly pulled the steering wheel of a moving ST bus, causing it to crash into three school buses. The incident was reported on Monday, July 27, at around 2:30 pm.

Passenger allegedly grabs steering wheel

According to reports, a passenger suddenly grabbed the driver’s steering wheel, causing the vehicle to go out of control. The bus then collided with three school buses parked by the roadside on the Latur-Ausa road.

Visuals of the driver confronting the man have surfaced online. The footage shows the driver in a bloodied state, holding the man by the collar, while the person recording the video confronted him over his alleged act, saying it had put the lives of the passengers on board at risk. The man was also assaulted by another passenger, while others hurled abuses at him.

Latur - A major tragedy was narrowly averted in Latur after a passenger allegedly pulled the steering wheel of a moving ST bus, causing it to crash into three school buses.The incident involved a bus from Nilanga depot. According to reports, a passenger suddenly grabbed the… pic.twitter.com/SUuIW5HDzQ — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 28, 2026

Driver injured, passengers hurt

According to Latur depot manager Rathod, a passenger on an ST bus travelling from Latur to Ausa entered the driver's cabin and pulled the steering wheel forcefully, saying, "I want to die," causing the bus to overturn. However, no fatalities or major injuries were reported. During the incident, the bus overturned on one side of the road, reported Pudhari News.

The report further stated that nearly five passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to a government hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the driver of the ST bus, identified as Mahadev Devrao Devgunde (50), reportedly sustained serious injuries to his hand and face. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Latur city.

Police detain passenger

Following the mishap, the passenger was detained by police after the bus driver lodged a complaint regarding his alleged behaviour. Further details in the case are awaited.