Video: Monkey Bridge Collapses On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Disrupts Vehicular Movement On Stretch |

Mumbai: A monkey bridge constructed along the Karnala Ghat section of the Mumbai-Goa Highway collapsed on Tuesday, affecting vehicular movement on the stretch for several hours. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

In the viral video, several vehicles can be seen slowing down as they cautiously pass the collapsed structure. A long queue of vehicles is also visible on the opposite side of the highway.

Raigad - A monkey bridge constructed in the Karnala Ghat section of the Mumbai-Goa Highway has collapsed. The bridge had been built to allow monkeys in the forested area to safely cross to the other side after the highway was divided into two separate roads. However, the… pic.twitter.com/adxMxJQgyu — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 11, 2026

Heavy vehicle allegedly hits bridge

According to initial reports, the monkey bridge was constructed to allow monkeys in the forested area to safely cross the highway after the road was divided into two separate carriageways.

However, the structure reportedly collapsed after a heavy vehicle carrying a boiler crashed into the monkey bridge while passing through the route, causing traffic to slow down in the area. Traffic travelling from Panvel towards Pen was subsequently diverted to the Pen-Panvel lane.

Collapsed structure removed

Following information about the incident, the Forest Department and traffic police rushed to the spot and cleared the obstruction by removing the collapsed structure. Traffic movement on the stretch was restored shortly afterwards, Pudhari reported.

Meanwhile, traffic police have urged motorists to check road conditions before travelling on the route. Further investigation is underway to determine whether the bridge collapsed due to the collision with the heavy vehicle or another reason.

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