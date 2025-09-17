VIDEO: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Leads Maharashtra’s State-Wide Cleanliness Drive On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Thousands Participate Across 750 Villages

Mangal Prabhat Lodha inaugurates Maharashtra’s state-wide cleanliness drive on PM Modi’s 75th birthday, with students and residents participating across villages | File Photo

Mumbai: On the occasion of the 75th birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Maharashtra Department of Skill Development conducted a state-wide “Cleanliness Drive.”

Under the leadership of Skill Development Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodhā, thousands of students and teachers from 419 government industrial institutions and 500 private ITIs carried out the cleanliness drive across 750 villages. The initiative was inaugurated by Cabinet Minister Shri Lodhā on 17 September 2025,at Gavhān Gram Panchayat office in Panvel taluka.

Guidance From State Leadership

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, this campaign was implemented across Maharashtra. Following his directions, youths took up brooms to clean streets, school premises, markets, and public spaces across villages. Residents, along with students, actively participated in this initiative.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai News: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Inaugurates Pigeon House At Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Minister Praises Youth Participation

Speaking about the drive, Cabinet Minister Shri Lodhā said, “The initiative taken by the youth of Maharashtra for a Clean India on the occasion of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s 75th birthday is truly commendable. Hon’ble Prime Minister always emphasizes that cleanliness is not just for a day but should be an integral part of our daily lives. I am confident that the young generation participating in this drive will continue to prioritize cleanliness and contribute to a Clean India. Under the guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, we have instilled the message that ‘Cleanliness is Service’ among the people. The cleanliness efforts undertaken on the occasion of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s birthday will be unprecedented.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/