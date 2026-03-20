Video: Men Hang Off Closed Door Local Trains, Sparks Fresh Debate On 'Mumbai Spirit' & Safety

vinodrajchaudhary Instagram Account

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on social media has once again spotlighted the alarming risks commuters take while travelling on Mumbai’s lifeline, the suburban local trains, raising fresh concerns over safety and the true meaning of the so-called ‘Mumbai spirit’.

The video, originally shared by Instagram user ‘vinodrajchaudhary’, shows several men precariously hanging onto the exterior ledge of a local train. What is peculiar about this sight is that the doors of the compartment are shut. The incident, reportedly from a Central Railway station, captures passengers clinging to the train’s outer edge while it begins to move, risking their lives in the process.

As the video goes on, the passengers inside the compartment are seen opening the doors to pull in those hanging outside. While overcrowding during peak hours has long been a reality for Mumbai’s suburban network, visuals like these underline the extreme lengths to which daily travellers go just to reach their destinations on time.

The incident has sparked debate online, with many questioning whether such acts should be glorified as ‘Mumbai spirit’ or condemned as reckless endangerment. While the phrase has often been used to describe the resilience and determination of the city’s residents, critics argue that risking one’s life for a commute reflects systemic gaps rather than commendable grit.

The timing of the video is significant, as Central Railway is in the process of introducing the city’s first non-AC local trains equipped with automatic closed-door systems. The decision to introduce automatic doors on non ac locals comes in the aftermath of the recent Mumbra tragedy, which brought renewed attention to passenger safety, overcrowding, and the dangers associated with open-door travel.

However, the viral clip raises critical questions about the effectiveness of such safety measures. If commuters continue to bypass or override safety protocols due to overcrowding or urgency, the intended benefits of automated systems may be undermined.

As Mumbai continues to grapple with its ever-growing commuter population, the video serves as a stark reminder that infrastructure upgrades alone may not be sufficient. A combination of increased capacity, stricter enforcement, and behavioural change among passengers will be essential to ensure that safety is not compromised in the name of speed or survival.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/