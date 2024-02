Massive fire broke out in a factory at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Sinnar, Nashik, on Friday evening. Firefighter arrived at the scene to douse the raging flames.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a factory in the industrial area of Sinnar, Nashik. Fire tenders are present at the spot.



(Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/8PxUBP4wIF — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

The video showed huge fire engulfing the place, with plumes of smoke being throw in the air.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.