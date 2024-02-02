 Kenya: At Least 2 Killed, 165 Injured In Fire Due To Massive Explosion In Nairobi; Terrifying Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldKenya: At Least 2 Killed, 165 Injured In Fire Due To Massive Explosion In Nairobi; Terrifying Visuals Surface

Kenya: At Least 2 Killed, 165 Injured In Fire Due To Massive Explosion In Nairobi; Terrifying Visuals Surface

The cause of the explosions is yet to be ascertained and the extent of the damage is also currently unknown.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Kenya: At Least 2 Killed, 165 Injured In Fire Due To Massive Explosion In Nairobi; Terrifying Visuals Surface |

Kenya: A devastating explosion rocked Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday night, local time, claiming the lives of at least two individuals and leaving 165 others injured. The incident occurred at the Kentainers Company Ltd near Kabansora in Embakasi, creating panic among residents in the surrounding area.

The explosion, believed to be triggered by a gas leak, occurred late at night, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood. Startled residents experienced terrifyingly loud blasts, causing widespread concern and fear as the night sky lit up with towering flames and thick plumes of smoke.

Local reports suggested that residents managed to capture the chaos on camera, revealing the intensity of the explosions and the subsequent fire. The footage shows the ferocity of the flames and the ominous smoke billowing into the sky, causing a terrifying situation.

Emergency teams, including firefighters, local authorities and medical personnel were rushed to the scene. Their immediate goal was to contain the blaze and provide essential assistance to those affected by the tragic incident.

Government Issues Statement

Isaac Mwaura, the government spokesperson, addressed the incident in an official statement. He confirmed that the fire erupted at Kentainers Company Ltd during the process of refilling gas cylinders, resulting in several injuries and major damage to the building.

The cause of the explosions is yet to be determined. Isaac Mwaura advised the public to steer clear of the affected area, emphasizing ongoing rescue operations and the deployment of fire engines to manage the aftermath. The extent of the damage remains uncertain as authorities work diligently to address the situation and provide support to those affected by this distressing incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kenya: At Least 2 Killed, 165 Injured In Fire Due To Massive Explosion In Nairobi; Terrifying...

Kenya: At Least 2 Killed, 165 Injured In Fire Due To Massive Explosion In Nairobi; Terrifying...

US: Indian Student Found Dead In Ohio, Probe On; 3rd Case Within A Week

US: Indian Student Found Dead In Ohio, Probe On; 3rd Case Within A Week

Indian-American Doctor Accused Of Masturbating Next To Minor On Plane Gets Clean Chit From US Court

Indian-American Doctor Accused Of Masturbating Next To Minor On Plane Gets Clean Chit From US Court

US: Former Teacher Pleads Guilty To Sex Abuse Of Minor Boys In Iowa, Faces Up To 33 Years In Prison

US: Former Teacher Pleads Guilty To Sex Abuse Of Minor Boys In Iowa, Faces Up To 33 Years In Prison

Indian-Origin Army Officer Sentenced To 10-Months In Jail For Trying To Have Sex With Minor In...

Indian-Origin Army Officer Sentenced To 10-Months In Jail For Trying To Have Sex With Minor In...