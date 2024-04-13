 VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Multi-Storey-Building In Bandra's BKC
Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the spot where the fire was struck; No casualties reported yet

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a multi-story building in Mumbai's Bandra East. The fire was reported at one of the buildings in BKC. Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the spot where the building caught fire. Fire was reported in a housing pay and accounts department building near the Family Court. Fire tenders have sprung into action and work is underway in a bid to bring the blaze under control. No casualties or injured have been reported yet.

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.

