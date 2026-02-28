VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dyeing Company In Bhiwandi; Several Fire Tenders Rush To Spot To Contain Blaze |

Bhiwandi: A massive fire broke out at a dyeing company in Bhiwandi in the wee hours of Saturday, leading a swift response from fire services. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot as flames engulfed large parts of the factory complex.

Visuals Show Massive Flames, Thick Black Smoke Billowing

Visuals from the site showed towering flames and thick black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from a distance. Fire brigade personnel were seen battling the blaze amid challenging conditions.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a dyeing unit in Bhiwandi; no casualties.#MaharashtraNews #Fire



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ZOrKXqw5n0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2026

'Blaze Was Extremely Intense': Fire Officer Shares Update

Fire officer Sachin Pawar said the fire was extremely intense and efforts were underway to bring it under control. “Four to five fire trucks are present at the scene. Firefighting operations are ongoing, but the blaze is very intense,” he said. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed assessment once the situation is fully under control.

Another Fire Incident Reported Just A Day Ago

The incident comes just a day after a major fire erupted at the Turbhe dumping ground on Friday, sending thick plumes of smoke across nearby areas and triggering widespread concern among residents. Large heaps of waste and ashes were gutted in that blaze, visuals of which went viral on social media.

According to reports, firefighting teams were rushed to the Turbhe site soon after the fire was reported early morning around 5 am. Fire brigades from Nerul, Koparkhairane, Airoli, Vashi, Belapur, along with teams from the MIDC department, were involved in dousing the flames. No casualties were reported in that incident either and the exact cause remains unknown.

