Video: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Hospitalised In Beed

Video: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Hospitalised In Beed |

Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange-Patil, a key figure in the Maratha agitation, faced a health setback following a public gathering in Ambajogai on Monday. Jarange-Patil was speaking at a massive public meeting at Makni-Karajgaon around noon when he suddenly felt weak, and then sat down on the stage. He was immediately admitted to the Thorat Hospital in Beed district, where he was diagnosed with diabetes issues.

Despite medical advice to rest, Jarange-Patil, currently on a tour to garner support for Maratha reservation, reportedly insists on continuing his scheduled activities.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange Patil, a prominent figure in the Maratha agitation has been admitted to the hospital in Beed district. pic.twitter.com/O6IPVjX0UH — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

Jarange-Patil earlier gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, demanding the announcement of Maratha quotas within the OBC Kunbi Caste category by December 24. In the absence of compliance, he threatens to lead a siege on Mumbai, intensifying the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation.

Accusations Against Deputy Chief Minister

On Monday, Jarange-Patil targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of sowing discord among Maratha leaders. The BJP's Maharashtra unit responded, cautioning Patil against targeting Fadnavis and highlighting potential repercussions from the Maratha community.

Expressing disappointment, Jarange-Patil noted a shift in his trust toward Fadnavis, accusing him of attempting to create division within the Maratha leadership. Allegedly influenced by BJP leaders opposing the Maratha reservation, Jarange-Patil emphasized their proximity to Fadnavis, suggesting interference in the community's cause.

Community's Call for Peace

Despite the tensions, Jarange-Patil urged Fadnavis to avoid negative influence on Maratha leaders and called for the Deputy Chief Minister to clarify his stance on cases against Maratha youths. Emphasizing the community's commitment to peace, Jarange-Patil called for Fadnavis to rein in his leaders and address the concerns raised by Maratha protestors.