VIDEO: Maharashtra Industries Dept, Max Aerospace Sign ₹8,000 Crore MoU For Helicopter Manufacturing Unit In Nagpur

CM Devendra Fadnavis at MoU Signing for ₹8,000 Cr Helicopter Plant in Nagpur with Max Aerospace | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: In a major boost to Maharashtra’s aerospace and defence manufacturing sector, a helicopter production facility worth Rs 8,000 crore is set to be established in Nagpur. An MoU was signed between Max Aerospace & Aviation Pvt Ltd and the state’s Industries Department in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The project is expected to generate around 2,000 direct and indirect jobs over the next eight years.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony held at Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis said the initiative will accelerate defence production activities in Nagpur. He expressed pride in Max Aerospace selecting Maharashtra, particularly Nagpur, for such a high-value venture and assured full support from the state government to ensure timely execution of the project.

The partnership will be an important step towards the industrial development of Maharashtra and will contribute to making India self-sufficient in the defence sector, Fadnavis said.

As per the agreement, Max Aerospace will begin work on the helicopter manufacturing unit in 2026. This will be the first dedicated facility in Maharashtra for full-scale helicopter production and customisation, marking the state’s emergence as a key aerospace hub.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the MoU signing and exchange between the GoM's Industries Department and Max Aerospace & Aviation, for a Helicopter Assembly, Customization, and Completion Facility

✅ Project Name: Helicopter Manufacturing Plant

✅ Location: Nagpur

— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 13, 2025

The project will also house a world-class centre of excellence focused on rotary-wing platforms, offering services like customisation, integration and flight testing. With its strategic location near Nagpur airport, the facility will leverage existing infrastructure and logistics networks, contributing significantly to India’s growing aerospace supply chain.

Present at the event were Industries Secretary P Anbalagan, MIDC CEO P Velarasu and Max Aerospace chairman Bharat Malkani, who formally signed the MoU. The initiative is being hailed as a milestone in Maharashtra’s industrial growth and a step toward making India self-reliant in defence manufacturing.