 Maharashtra Schools To Reopen On June 16 With ‘School Welcome Festival’; CM Devendra Fadnavis, Top Officials To Join Statewide Initiative
On the first day, newly admitted students will be welcomed through the state-wide ‘School Welcome Festival’ (Shala Praveshotsav), with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers, and senior officials scheduled to visit government and municipal schools across the state.

Vikrant JhaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 09:14 PM IST
CM Devendra Fadnavis and top officials to welcome students on June 16 as Maharashtra schools reopen | Representative image

Mumbai: The new academic year in Maharashtra will commence on Monday, June 16, in all regions except Vidarbha, where schools will reopen on June 23. On the first day, newly admitted students will be welcomed through the state-wide ‘School Welcome Festival’ (Shala Praveshotsav), with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers, and senior officials scheduled to visit government and municipal schools across the state.

The School Education Department has said the initiative aims to enhance educational quality and boost student attendance. The presence of dignitaries will also serve to review various aspects of school functioning — including the distribution of free textbooks and uniforms, student enrolment, infrastructure, and support systems.

Senior leaders and officials such as additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and district collectors have been instructed to visit schools in their jurisdiction. They will also hold discussions with members of school management committees, local elected representatives, and civic officials to explore ways to increase enrolment in public schools.

Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik recently reviewed the preparations and directed officials to participate actively in the school reopening. She called for measures to improve academic standards and contribute to the overall development of schools.

As part of the state’s NIPUN Maharashtra Mission, which focuses on foundational literacy and numeracy, the goal is for 75% of students from Years 2 to 5 to attain class-level competencies. Senior officials are expected to interact with parents during the welcome programme and have also been assigned responsibility for adopting schools to support long-term development.

Principal Secretary I.A. Kundan emphasised that these visits should also assess the quality of mid-day meals under the Prime Minister Poshan Shakti Scheme, student hygiene habits, and availability of sports and co-curricular facilities. She expressed confidence that the initiative would help create a more positive attitude towards public education and offer children an encouraging environment to pursue quality learning.

