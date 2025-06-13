 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Gears Up For Grand ‘School Admission Festival’ On June 16
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
NMMC schools gear up to welcome students with flowers, rangoli, and festive performances on June 16 | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In a bid to make the first day of school a memorable and joyous occasion for students, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is set to celebrate the 'School Admission Festival' across all its 80 municipal schools on June 16.

As part of the state-wide initiative by the Maharashtra Government’s School Education and Sports Department, ministers, MPs, MLAs, government officials, and other dignitaries will personally visit select schools on the academic year’s opening day to welcome newly admitted students.

Elaborate preparations have been made to ensure that students receive a warm and vibrant welcome. Each school has been instructed to organize special activities, including floral greetings, distribution of chocolates, colourful rangoli designs, classroom decorations, selfie points, and traditional lezim and dhol-tasha performances to set a festive tone.

"All 80 NMMC schools have undergone cleanliness drives and fresh painting work during the vacation period. Educational material exhibitions will also be set up. On the day, students will receive complete textbook sets which have already been delivered and made ready for distribution. Additionally, new students will be welcomed with a traditional 'aarti' to bless their academic journey," said an official.

Headmasters have been directed to hold meetings with School Management Committees to ensure the participation of parents, teachers, and staff in this collective effort. Distinguished guests and public representatives have also been invited to join the celebrations.

According to officials, the event aims to ease first-day nerves and foster a stress-free, joyful environment that encourages children to develop a love for school from day one. Dignitaries visiting the schools will record their observations and feedback as per the prepared formats.

article-image

The entire education department of NMMC is fully prepared to implement this initiative successfully on June 16, ensuring a grand and cheerful welcome to thousands of young learners stepping into their academic journey.

