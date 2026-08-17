VIDEO: Hawk Spotted Inside Mumbai Local Train, Calmly Perches On Female Nihang Passenger’s Turban |

Mumbai: Commuters aboard a crowded Mumbai local train were left stunned after a hawk was spotted travelling inside a compartment and calmly perched on the turban of a female Nihang Sikh passenger.

The unusual incident was reportedly captured on August 15, 2026, aboard a local train operating on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST)-Kalyan route. A video of the encounter was shared on Instagram by user Akshay Palav and has since gone viral on social media.

Viral Video Shows Bird Sitting Calmly

The 40-second clip shows the bird sitting steadily on the passenger’s turban as the train moves through the city. Fellow commuters can be seen watching the unusual sight with fascination, with several passengers recording the moment on their mobile phones. The video has reportedly garnered more than 3.74 lakh views, drawing widespread attention online.

The unexpected encounter inside a packed Mumbai local has since become a talking point online, with the striking sight of the hawk perched peacefully on the passenger’s turban leaving commuters amazed.

Significance Of Hawk In Sikhism

In Sikhism, the baaz (hawk or falcon) is a powerful symbol of royalty, sovereignty, courage, and the free spirit of the Khalsa. It is closely associated with Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who is affectionately remembered as Chittian Bajanvala, the “Master of the White Hawk.” The baaz therefore reflects the ideal of the saint-soldier, embodying both spiritual strength and fearless courage.

Royal Authority: During the time of the Sikh Gurus, keeping and flying a falcon was traditionally associated with royalty and rulers. Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s association with the baaz symbolised sovereign authority and the principle of miri-piri, the integration of temporal responsibility with spiritual sovereignty, independent of Mughal rule.

The Guru’s Companion: Traditional Sikh art, folklore, and historical accounts frequently depict Guru Gobind Singh Ji with a white hawk perched on his hand. Over time, this image has become a powerful representation of the Guru’s fearless spirit, independence, and warrior-saint ideal.