Mumbai: BJP’s Tejasvee Ghosalkar Writes To Union Railway Minister Seeking 3 Reserved Coaches In Local Trains For Gen Z & Gen Alpha Students |

Mumbai: BJP corporator Tejasvee Ghosalkar urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reserve three coaches in Mumbai local trains for college students from the Gen Z and Gen Alpha generations. In a letter to the Railway Minister, Ghosalkar proposed that the coaches be reserved for students between 5 am and 11 am to ease their commute during the morning rush hours.

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Ghosalkar has sought the reservation on both Central and Western Railway services, particularly on the Churchgate-Dahanu and CSMT-Dombivli/Asangaon routes. She argued that dedicated coaches for students would provide relief to young commuters travelling to colleges and educational institutions across Mumbai.

At present, Mumbai local trains have two coaches reserved for women, along with a first-class coach and a luggage compartment. During peak hours, the remaining coaches witness severe overcrowding, often leaving little practical distinction between first- and second-class compartments in terms of crowding.

The proposal to reserve three additional coaches exclusively for students, however, could also raise concerns over available capacity for other commuters. With Mumbai's suburban railway network already carrying large crowds during peak hours, setting aside three coaches could potentially increase congestion in the remaining compartments.

Demands Amid BJP's Attempts To Connect With Gen Z & Gen Alpha

Ghosalkar's demand comes amid efforts by the BJP to engage more actively with younger voters and address concerns among Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The proposal now awaits a response from the Railway Ministry, including whether such a dedicated coach arrangement can be considered operationally feasible on Mumbai's suburban network.

Tejasvee Ghosalkar is a BJP corporator representing Ward No. 2 in the Mumbai civic body. She had joined the BJP from the Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead of the civic elections and was later fielded by the party, winning the election with a good margin.

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