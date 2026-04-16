VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out At Decoration Material Unit In Mumbai’s Goregaon; Shop Completely Gutted In Blaze |

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a decoration materials unit in Bangur Nagar area of Mumbai's Goregaon West on Thursday morning, leading to a swift response from multiple emergency agencies. No injuries have been reported so far.

Visuals of the fire show massive flames and sparks coming out of the shop. The commercial unit can be seen completely gutted in the blaze. Traffic can be seen moving at a slow pace near the fire site.

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Details On The Fire Incident

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident was reported at around 9:25 am at Nidhi Decorator, located in Motilal Nagar No. 2, opposite D-Mart. The blaze was classified as a Level I fire at 9:37 am, indicating a minor fire that was brought under control quickly.

Fire officials said the blaze was confined to decoration materials within the premises, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures. Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the spot and initiated containment operations.

Along with the fire brigade, teams from the police, electricity provider Adani, 108 ambulance services, and local ward staff were mobilised as a precautionary measure. Authorities ensured that the surrounding area was secured and any potential hazards were addressed immediately.

No Injuries Or Casualties Reported In Blaze

Officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The quick response by emergency services played a key role in preventing escalation.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further investigation is underway.

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