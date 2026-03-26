Navi Mumbai News: Major Fire Guts Ghansoli Warehouse, Destroys Decoration Materials; No Casualties Reported

Major Fire Guts Ghansoli Warehouse, Destroys Decoration Materials; No Casualties Reported |

Navi Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Sector 15 of Ghansoli on Thursday afternoon, completely gutting the premises of Samadhan Mandap Decorators and destroying large quantities of decoration material. The blaze was brought under control after nearly two hours of firefighting efforts, with no casualties reported.

According to officials, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

The incident occurred at around 3:45 pm when thick smoke was seen billowing from the warehouse. Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly due to the presence of highly combustible materials such as wooden bamboo, cloth, and plastic items stored inside.

The area, which has dense residential buildings nearby, witnessed panic among locals as the flames intensified and threatened to spread.

On receiving information, five fire engines from the Koparkhairane fire station rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation. Fire personnel managed to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjoining structures.

“No injuries were reported in the incident. The fire was controlled after sustained efforts of nearly two hours,” a fire official said.

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While no loss of life was reported, the warehouse owner suffered significant financial losses as materials stored for weddings and events were completely destroyed.

Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

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