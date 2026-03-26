Mumbai Police Arrest 6 For Black Marketing T20 World Cup Tickets; Key Supplier Held

Mumbai Police Arrest Six For Black Marketing T20 World Cup Tickets; Key Supplier Held | FPJ

Mumbai: The D.B. Marg Police Station has arrested six accused persons for allegedly selling cricket match tickets at inflated prices in connection with a T-20 World Cup semi-final match between India national cricket team and England cricket team at the Wankhede Stadium.

According to police, the case was registered under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 131 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The accused had allegedly conspired to sell complimentary and subsidised tickets issued by the Mumbai Cricket Association at prices higher than the market rate, thereby cheating organisers and the public.

During the course of investigation, police have so far arrested a total of six accused in the case. Further probe revealed that the tickets for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 matches were allegedly supplied for black marketing by one Balwant Singh Swaroop Singh Sodha.

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Acting on this information, a police team detained Sodha on March 25, 2026. Upon interrogation, his involvement in the offence was established, following which he was formally arrested.The arrested accused has been identified as Balwant Singh Swaroop Singh Sodha (26), a resident of Solanki Sadan, Malad (East), Mumbai. He was produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody for further investigation.

The main accused, Balwant Singh, had played Under-19 cricket matches for Mumbai. He continued playing in the Under-19 category until 2019 and stopped playing competitive cricket in 2020. At present, he is working as a cricket coach in Mumbai.

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