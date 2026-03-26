West Asia War: ‘No LPG Or Fuel Shortage In India’, Petroleum Ministry Says Panic ‘Deliberately Spread’

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New Delhi: Amid concerns of a shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in the country, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has reiterated that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in India. The ministry said that all retail outlets are operational and that strategic reserves cover 60 days.

The ministry said that panic buying and misinformation are triggered by social media, but domestic production and imports fully secure supply.

For the unversed, India is the world’s fourth-largest refiner and fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products, supplying fuel to over 150 countries. Domestic petrol and diesel availability is fully assured. All 1 lakh-plus fuel outlets are open, with no rationing.

Isolated panic buying did occur, but it was caused by misleading social media posts. Oil company depots remained operational overnight, and credit to pumps has been extended to ensure uninterrupted supply. Despite the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz, India receives more crude oil from over 41 suppliers than before. Every refinery is operating at over 100% capacity. Supplies for the next 60 days are already secured, leaving no gap in availability.

Why Centre Pushing for PNG?

The ministry also clarified that Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is being promoted because it is cleaner, safer, and more affordable. India produces 92 MMSCMD of natural gas daily, reducing import dependence. City gas distribution areas have grown from 57 in 2014 to over 300, with domestic connections rising from 25 lakh to over 1.5 crore. The LPG supply remains secure.