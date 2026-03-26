Vedanta’s Cairn Plans 4x Output To 1 Million Barrels Per Day With $5 Billion Push, Can India Cut Oil Imports Amid West Asia Tensions?

Vedanta’s Cairn Oil & Gas plans to increase output four times to 1 million barrels per day with a USD 5 billion investment. |

Mumbai: India’s energy security has become a major concern as tensions rise in West Asia and oil prices surge. In this situation, Vedanta Ltd’s oil unit, Cairn Oil & Gas, has announced a major plan. The company aims to increase its oil production four times to reach 1 million barrels per day in the coming years. This move is seen as important for reducing India’s dependence on imported crude oil.

Plan to Boost Production

Cairn Oil & Gas plans to scale up its production over the next decade. The company wants to expand drilling and speed up project execution. This is not just a business move, but also a step towards strengthening India’s energy security.

Adopting US Shale Model

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said the company plans to adopt the US shale oil model in India. Cairn officials are currently in Houston, where they are discussing investments of up to USD 5 billion with oilfield contractors. The goal is to bring advanced technology and expertise to India.

Faster Drilling and Output

Cairn plans to hire around 10 US experts to help improve drilling speed and efficiency. The company believes this approach can reduce project completion time by nearly one-third. This will help increase production faster and more efficiently.

Reducing Import Dependence

India currently imports most of its crude oil. By increasing domestic production, Cairn aims to reduce this dependence. Higher local output can also improve the country’s economic stability and energy security.

Impact of West Asia Conflict

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted oil supply. Key routes like the Strait of Hormuz have seen tanker movement affected for weeks. This has pushed global oil prices higher and created uncertainty in supply chains.

Government Focus on Supply

Anil Agarwal called the situation “very concerning” but said the Indian government is working to ensure there is no shortage of fuel. The focus is on maintaining steady supply for consumers.

Early Steps Already Taken

Cairn has already drilled four shale wells, which are awaiting completion. This shows that the company has started work and is now preparing to expand it on a larger scale.