VIDEO: Electric Pole Sparks During Parel Cha Maharaja Aagman; Devotees Seen Running In Panic |

Mumbai: A shocking incident came to light during the Parel Cha Maharaja aagman procession after an electric pole reportedly caught fire, triggering panic among devotees. The incident caused several people to run in different directions as smoke began billowing from the pole.

Electric pole sparks during procession

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing what appears to be an electrical sparking incident. Reportedly occurring on Saturday, the visuals show a person attempting to hit the electric pole to stop the sparks, while several others can be seen moving away from the spot in panic.

However, the exact cause of the incident remains unknown. It is also unclear whether anyone was injured. Further details and official confirmation are awaited.

Devotees gather for aagman

Meanwhile, thousands of enthusiastic devotees packed the streets of Mumbai on Saturday during the Parel Cha Maharaja procession, celebrating the grand aagman of Lord Ganesha idols for several of the city’s iconic community pandals. The energetic processions marked a major build-up to the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which are scheduled to begin in roughly two weeks.

Several prominent Ganesh idols were brought during the aagman celebrations, including Parel Cha Raja, Parel Cha Maharaja, Fort Cha Laadka, Sakinaka Cha Maharaja, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani and Andheri Cha Maharaja, along with around 25-30 other major idols.

Security tightened across Lalbaug

As massive crowds gathered along the procession routes to welcome Bappa with zeal and enthusiasm, the Mumbai Police had to intensify security arrangements across the Lalbaug-Parel area and other key routes. The area was turned into a heavily secured zone following a massive crowd that had gathered to capture glimpses of the idols on their devices.

Security arrangements around the Kalachowki signal area were also strengthened since Friday, with a large number of police vehicles and personnel deployed in the vicinity. Around 800 to 1,000 police personnel were deployed during the arrival procession.

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