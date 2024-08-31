Maharashtra: Elderly Man, Brutally Assaulted By Co-Passengers In Train To Kalyan Allegedly For Carrying Beef, Refutes Suicide Claims; Says 'I Am Alive' (VIDEO)

Elderly man thrashed in the train says he is alive | X

Kalyan: In a shocking incident, an elderly man was brutally thrashed and abused by co-passengers allegedly for carrying beef while traveling in train to Kalyan, Maharashtra. He was on his way to visit his daughter's house by train when the mob beat him up and also recorded a video of the incident. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the passengers are slapping and kicking the elderly who is seen carrying two containers full of raw meat with him. The incident occurred in an express train near Igatpuri in Nashik, Maharashtra.

A video of the elderly who has been identified as Ashraf Ali Sayed Hussain who is a resident of Jalgaon, Maharashtra has surfaced on social media in which he has refuted the claims of his suicide being made on social media. The victim has cleared the air after misinformation of him committing suicide over the humiliating incident surfaced on the internet. The man said in the video that he is alive and also thanked the people who are supporting him. He also appealed to refrain from doing anything wrong over the incident. He said, "I am alive and request you to not do anything wrong".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The crowd accused the elderly man of carrying beef and also said that the man should have respected the holy month of Shravan, also known as Sawan in which they do avoid consuming meat. The victim has been identified as Haji Ashraf Muniyar and the crowd allegedly hurled rape threats to his family members while recording the video.

Warning: Disturbing Video; Viewer's Discretion Advised

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel shared the video on his social media account and said, "We cannot remain mere spectators any longer. The time has come for all secular Indians to unite and defeat these forces. The level of hatred among these people is alarming, and how could they even think of doing such a thing to someone who could be their grandfather's age? Enough with submitting memorandums and expressing anger on social media. If the government and police are turning a blind eye, we, as a community, need to stand up and confront these forces. This has become a common trend, and we Indians are doing nothing."