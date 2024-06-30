VIDEO: Fans Go Wild During Celebrations At Mumbai's Marine Drive After Team India Wins T20 WC

VIDEO: Celebrations At Mumbai's Iconic Marine Drive After Team India Lifts T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy | X

Mumbai: Mumbai's famous Marine Drive turned into a sea of jubilation as thousands of cricket fans gathered to celebrate India’s spectacular victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday night. The electrifying atmosphere was a testament to the country's passion for cricket and the immense joy brought by the Indian Cricket Team's success as they won the tournament after 17 long years.

Team India beat South Africa in a nail-biting contest in the ICC T20 World Cup Final on Saturday (June 29). The final match was a rollercoaster of emotions. Team India batting first set a challenging target of 176 runs in 20 overs. The target seemed to be get-able for the South African team at one point of time. However, the game was turned into the favour of Team India by Jasprit Bumrah's magical spell of 18 for 2 in 4 overs.

The match came down to the last over, with South Africa needing 16 runs to win and David Miller on strike. Hardik Pandya bowled the final over in the game and took the wicket of David Miller on the first ball of the last over. However, the wicket was only possible as Suryakumar Yadav pulled a stunner on the boundary line. The crowd was on the edge of their seats as the Indian players displayed nerves of steel. They clinched the game with a margin of 7 runs.

Many videos of celebrations have hit the internet from the entire country after Team India's victory. Marine Drive erupted in celebrations. Fans draped in the Indian tricolor filled the iconic area, waving flags, beating drums and chanting slogans of victory. The sound of firecrackers echoed through the night, illuminating the sky and adding to the festive mood.

Families, friends, and strangers united in their joy and dancing to the tunes of Bollywood songs. Street vendors quickly set up stalls selling Indian flags, team jerseys, and memorabilia.

Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages from celebrities, politicians, and former cricketers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a congratulatory message on social media.

The celebrations continued well into the night, with fans celebrating India's cricketing prowess and the spirit of sportsmanship. For many, the victory was not just about the game but a moment of national pride and unity.

Mumbai's Marine Drive, often referred to as the Queen's Necklace, shone even brighter on this memorable night. The triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024 will be etched in the hearts of millions, and the celebrations at Marine Drive will be remembered as a fitting tribute to India's cricketing heroes.