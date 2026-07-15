Video Captures People Fleeing On Foot After Car Catches Fire Inside Mumbai Coastal Road Tunnel | X @Pugdandee

A moving car caught fire inside the Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel on the Haji Ali-to-Worli carriageway on Wednesday afternoon, sparking panic among motorists and leading to chaotic scenes as several people abandoned their vehicles and ran towards the nearest exit.

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) Control Room at around 12:25 pm. Fire brigade personnel, police officials and a 108 ambulance were immediately dispatched to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Visuals from inside the tunnel showed frightened commuters leaving their cars behind and running on foot to escape the area, while several other motorists were seen making U-turns in an attempt to drive away from the smoke and avoid the affected stretch.

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A commuter who was inside the tunnel at the time described the frightening experience on the social media platform X. The user said they had entered the Coastal Road tunnel from Worli when they suddenly noticed a large number of people rushing in the opposite direction. After speaking to one of them, they learned that there were reports of a fire further ahead.

Although the user could not confirm the exact source of the blaze, they said the panic prompted many motorists to leave their vehicles inside the tunnel and flee on foot, resulting in congestion and blocking the path for vehicles behind them. The user also expressed concern over the apparent lack of emergency preparedness, calling for better fire safety infrastructure in tunnels and greater public awareness on how to respond during such incidents.

The fire triggered panic among commuters, but no injuries have been reported so far. The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation, and further information is awaited.

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